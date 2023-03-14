LIBERTY, Ill. — Liberty eighth-grader Jake Masters knew just what he wanted to ask his counterparts in Amsterdam.
“I wanted to know what video games they play,” the 13-year-old said.
He got his chance Monday during a visit to a Dutch school to meet students learning English after an Amsterdam canal cruise and a visit to the Anne Frank House as a winner in the AAA-The Auto Club Group Discovery Crew travel contest.
Sixty eighth-grade students — including Masters, a Coatsburg girl and two others from Illinois — won the contest offering a prize of an educational river cruise through Belgium and the Netherlands after answering three essay questions and submitting a selfie showing their passion for travel.
“We were amazed by the passionate responses from the many students who expressed their interest in going on this trip,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA-The Auto Club Group, the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories.
“The winners chosen are different in many ways, but each shares a similar enthusiasm for travel. Soon these students will immerse themselves in different cultures and see what it’s like to be an eighth-grader in two different countries.”
When a science teacher mentioned the contest at the start of the school year, “I said I would like to do that,” Jake said. “It’s a chance to go to Europe.”
AAA partnered with AmaWaterways and Allianz Global Assistance to provide the river cruise, flights, travel insurance and money for passports.
With some 800 students entering the contest, Jake didn’t think he had a chance of winning. Neither did his mom, Julie Masters, who accompanied him on the trip.
“We didn’t have much of a discussion about which parent was going to go. We both knew who wanted to go more,” Ryan Masters, Jake’s dad, said.
“I’ve always wanted to go to Europe,” Julie Masters said. “I didn’t think it would ever happen.”
Jake’s already developed a strong interest in travel thanks to a family trip to Hawaii last year and an earlier cruise that included ports of call in Mexico.
“I want to be a pilot,” he said. “I’ll get to travel the world and be paid.”
Besides sampling local cuisine and visiting historic landmarks as part of the cruise, students will enjoy tours that allow them to live out their passion for travel, like riding bicycles near the world-famous Holland windmills. Ports of call include Ghent, Antwerp and Rotterdam before returning to Amsterdam.
Already interested in rivers from growing up next to the Mississippi, “by navigating the Dutch and Belgium waterways, I would be able to experience firsthand how rivers provide Europeans with their economic, environmental and spiritual values fostering me with a deeper appreciation and connection to all the world’s rivers,” Masters said in one of his essay question responses.
Beyond that, Masters said the trip will expand his cultural awareness of what makes people similar yet unique – and ties in perfectly with what he’s learning about western and northern Europe in his history classes.
“Socializing with Europeans and other students is sure to cause this farm boy to break his own cultural barriers, build bridges and foster a love and appreciation of all people,” he said. “This trip is the ticket needed to develop the empathy and understanding necessary for a future leader to create a level playing field for everyone to reach their potential.”
Back home, Masters plans to share his travel experiences with his younger brother Max and his scout troop, 4-H club and classmates.
“I want to bring back some Belgian chocolate,” he said. “I want to put a Belgian waffle in a bag and bring it back.”
