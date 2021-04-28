QUINCY — Incoming Quincy Mayor Mike Troup intends to resign his Quincy School Board seat effective Friday, wrapping up six years of service to the district.
But Troup will be on hand for Wednesday night’s final meeting of the current School Board and the organizational meeting of the new board with re-elected members Sayeed Ali and Richard McNay joining new member Rachael Petty in taking the oath of office.
“There’s lots of areas that I think not only myself but Quincy should be proud of with our schools,” Troup said.
Troup’s tenure spanned the board’s work to deliver the $89 million building project, including five new K-5 buildings, and to hire Superintendent Roy Webb after the retirement of Steve Cobb.
“I’m glad and relieved we were able to deliver the building project within the budget the voters gave us and two years ahead of schedule. I’m awfully proud of that,” Troup said, and Webb’s leadership “has been a great example for so many of us. It’s been a pleasure being on the board while he is serving as superintendent.”
The new buildings and district leadership were keys as Quincy Public Schools coped with the COVID-19 pandemic, offering in-person and remote learning opportunities.
“We did what’s right for students and staff. Our teachers and the entire school district need to be commended for being able to stay open and show we can do that in a safe environment,” Troup said.
Troup also spearheaded efforts to raise money to support the district’s community health worker program helping families address issues that keep kids out of school. With a goal of $50,000, a committee raised more than $100,000 to support the program through the end of this calendar year.
With Troup’s resignation, “we have 60 days — the law changed in the last year, it used to be 45 days — to name and approve through board action a new board member,” Webb said. “We’re hoping by the May board meeting that we’ll be able to seat the seventh member.”
The new board member will serve the remaining two years of Troup’s term and could seek a full term in the next election.
“Losing someone like Mike Troup obviously weakens our team right off the bat, but the idea of one of our members taking a larger role in the city, the School Board is excited about that,” Board President Sayeed Ali said. “We’re proud to have someone like Mike serving the entire city.”
Ali said he’s heard from people interested in serving since Troup announced his candidacy for mayor.
“The quality of the individuals that have reached out and I know already are potentially interested in being on the School Board is very encouraging,” Ali said.
Anyone interested in serving on the board can submit their name and resume to the district office or a board member.
“The conversations that the board will have is what type of candidate will be a fit for this particular School Board and what we’re trying to accomplish over the next two and four years. It won’t really be about quality or resume. I feel like we’re good there,” Ali said. “We feel confident. We’re not very concerned about filling that spot with the exception of pretty big shoes to fill with Mike.”
After working with the committee promoting the building referendum, Troup joined the board in 2015, elected with Carol Nichols, Sandi Rose and Jim Whitfield, and served as vice president. When Rose resigned in June 2018, the board accepted resumes from community members interested in serving and seated Shelley Arns in July 2018.
Board members “can interview candidates, but they did not last time. They just reviewed resumes and made a selection,” Webb said.
Troup, Nichols, Whitfield and Arns won four-year board seats in April 2019.
Ali said gains made since 2013 make it easier to fill a board seat.
“It is a different feel than when Richard (McNay) and I and Sheldon (Bailey) ran in 2013 where I think people thought we were crazy, or some people did,” Ali said. “It’s a breath of fresh air to see kind of a turn in the community with some of the candidates that I anticipate us seeing.”
Board members will look at the qualities each candidate could bring to the seat.
“If we talk to someone and they have done impressive things with being creative with finances or financial management, that’s always something that not only us but the taxpayer looks for. Some of the people that we’ve talked to are much more familiar than someone like me with mental health, counseling, how we reach some of our students at a much earlier age. A background like that would be extremely attractive to the board,” Ali said. “We look at all that and try to put together the best possible team we can.”