QUINCY — Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials will offer four scholarships for area residents totaling $5,000 in awards.
Named after a long-time Two Rivers employee, the Frances L. Snyder Memorial Scholarship Fund will provide a $1,250 scholarship to an applicant in each of the four counties served by Two Rivers: Adams, Brown, Pike, and Schuyler.
The scholarships are available for income-eligible residents accepted at an accredited Illinois educational institution and may be applied to tuition, fees, books, lab costs, room and board, or other supplies. The scholarships will be made payable to the institution.
Applications must be completed at one of the Two Rivers outreach offices. Applicants are advised to contact their local office to make an appointment. Applications must be received by June 30. They will then be reviewed and ranked by members of the Two Rivers Community Action Administrative Board for each respective county.
For complete details on eligibility requirements or to request an appointment at a Two Rivers office, please visit trrcopo.org/scholarships.
