MENDON, Ill. — Tim Bealor believes community members play a key role in building success for Unit 4 students.
Whether coaching, mentoring or filling another role, “you help a young person achieve some success and feel better about themselves,” said Tim Bealor, a coach and long-time school district supporter. “That’s what we should be doing in our communities, how we should be supporting the schools and the kids that are in our school systems.”
Bealor will be the featured speaker as the Unit 4 Foundation celebrates success on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Holiday Inn in Quincy.
“Take the time to go to something. Show your face whether they’re your kids, your grandkids, your friend’s kids. Let them know you’re part of the community,” Bealor said. “We want to help young people understand how important they are and how important it is to be a part of a community, to have a sense of belonging.”
Foundation President Lisa Thompson said the celebration would focus on community support which provides for the long-term sustainability of the schools.
“Knowing the community is behind you gives you the confidence and desire to be successful,” she said.
The foundation’s event, held every other year and open to the public, has celebrated keys to student success from learning and the arts to athletics, FFA and the military.
“Our focus this year is on student success through community support,” foundation board member Phil Conover said. “The premise is community support can directly affect the success of students, especially if those students are lacking some support at home for whatever reason.”
Conover said successful students lead to successful communities.
“The small towns need their school systems to be healthy,” Conover said.
The foundation was organized in 1996 to assist students and enhance district programs
“Since the foundation started, we’ve given over $600,000 back to the school in terms of scholarships and grants to teachers primarily focused on the learning process and student development,” Conover said.
Thompson urges community members to turn out for this year’s event and celebrate their work to make the school district a better resource for students and teachers — and to inspire students for the future.
“It’s a full circle effect of why students when they leave Unity come back so successful,” Thompson said. “It’s our community support but also our school support that the foundation is able to provide.
