QUINCY — While it may be too early for some to be thinking about school returning, the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center in Quincy is planning ahead for just that occasion.
The Kroc Center will host its first ever Back-To-School Market on August 6 and is looking for vendors selling items school kids may need or want.
The event will allow the public to get a head start on back-to-school shopping with vendors gathered under one room in the Kroc Center gymnasium. Vendors are welcome to sell new or gently-used children’s items during the Market. A 10-foot by 10-foot booth can be rented for $25, or $50 for a 10-foot by 20-foot space. If a vendor needs additional tables, they can be rented for an additional $10 with limited availability. Booth reservations and payments must be made by July 22.
Once the Market has ended, vendors will have the option of donating remaining unwanted items to the Salvation Army Family Store to save moving and storing them again.
The public is invited to the Back-To-School Market. There will be no admission cost for Kroc members, and a $1 cost for non-members.
For more information or to reserve space, vendors should contact Brooke Wade at 217-231-5636 or brookney.wade@usc.salvationarmy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.