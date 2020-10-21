QUINCY — A Quincy Notre Dame tradition continues this year with a 2020 twist.
The 25th annual QND Extravaganza will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
“It’s going to be a fun night ... to come together as a Raider family and show our Raider pride,” said Pattie Paxton, who chairs the event with Sara Lepper and Jen Dyer.
The “Family Game Night” theme allows households, families and friends to get together and participate from the comfort of their homes while supporting QND students.
With no Mega Raffle this year, which supports both QND and the Catholic elementary schools, “we decided it was very important to continue with the Extravaganza,” Paxton said. “It helps cover some gaps in school budget items. We’re able to do extra things for the students.”
Tickets are $50 per household and are available until noon on Nov. 20, but must be purchased by Nov. 7 to guarantee a Party Box.
The boxes, new this year, are filled with items including scratch off tickets, and 10 special golden tickets, along with access to participate in an interactive game.
The hour-long event on a private YouTube link will feature some “trips down memory lane” with past classes, possibly a surprise appearance from a past teacher or someone affiliated with the school and an update on what a day at QND looks like this school year.
“The Extravaganza allows us to address a variety of needs without significantly impacting tuition,” QND Principal Mark McDowell said. “In addition, it provides a terrific opportunity for the Greater Raider Family to join together in celebration of our past, present and future.”
Available again this year are auction items including a variety of “mega-auction” items similar to the live auction items in past years — all available online several days before the event.
“People will get a bid number when they purchase their registration which enables them to have access to see all the auctions and bid on them,” Paxton said. “You can bid from wherever you are.”
Auction items include baskets put together by QND classes, dinner parties, a local golfing package and a wine pairing evening.
Organizers focused on local items, with this year’s travel concerns, and also weren’t able to offer the typical tickets for sporting events “because that’s just not happening,” Paxton said. “We try to make it a wide range of things that will appeal to all sorts of people.”
The event also features a raffle with a grand prize of $3,000 cash, or two years Catholic elementary school tuition or one year QND tuition, not to exceed $5,000. Raffle tickets are $50 each.
Quincy Notre Dame Extravaganza registration and raffle tickets are available online at quincynotredame.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/Extravaganza2020/OnlineTickets/tabid/1179892/Defalut.aspx.
More information about the event is available online at quincynotredame.org and by contacting Pattie Paxton at 217-653-4412 or patricia.paxton@gmail.com.