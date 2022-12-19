QUINCY — A lottery will decide ballot placement for four candidates for the Liberty School Board, the most hotly-contested seats across Adams County.
The filing period for School Board seats closed at 5 p.m. Monday for the April 4 election.
In Liberty, incumbent Kayla Derhake, Adam Ancelet, Michelle McMillan and Laura Meyer filed nominating petitions simultaneously in the county clerk’s office the day filing opened.
The lottery, set for 9 a.m. Wednesday in the county clerk’s office at the Adams County Courthouse, will decide the order the four are listed on the ballot.
Also on the ballot for Liberty voters are Anna Mowen, Jonathan Howell, incumbent David Obert and Cody Cecil for the four seats.
In Quincy, seven candidates seek the four seats — incumbent Shelley Arns, incumbent James Whitfield, Curtis Sethaler, Tory Kaufmann, incumbent Latonya Brock, Jeremy Allen and Ashley Randolph.
Filing for the four seats in the Unity district were Matthew Charles Rolando, Steven Arnsman, and Danielle Fleer. Arnsman and Fleer are incumbents.
The Payson district has six seats up for election with Russell Board Sr., Lisa Schwartz, Danelle Donley and Cory Hagerbaumer filing for four-year terms and Trista D. Neisen, Denise Albsmeyer and Keith Barry seeking two-year unexpired terms. Schwartz, Donley, Neisen and Albsmeyer currently serve on the board.
Central voters will see 10 candidates on the ballot for the five seats. Those filing for four-year-terms were Jessi-Lyn Liesen, Holly Veach, Nicole “Nikki” Buehler, Andrea Foss, Zachary Wallace, Tami S. Wisely, Andrew Dearwester and incumbent Kindel Kestner. Filing for two-year unexpired terms were Paul Mark Bruns and incumbent McKenzi Wilkey.
Other candidates filing for the School Board election include:
BROWN COUNTY (four seats up for election)
Dawn Hughes, Garrett Ingram, Dane Flesner, Adam Veith, Mark Gregory and Kurt Reische. Hughes is an incumbent.
HANCOCK COUNTY
• Carthage Elementary (six seats up for election — three two-year terms and three four-year terms) — James Andrew Dickerson, Luke Burling, Dillon Darbyshire and Sean Dickerson for four-year terms; Jacob Murphy (unexpired two-year term). All but Sean Dickerson currently serve on the board.
• Dallas City Elementary (six seats up for election — four four-year terms and two two-year terms) — Incumbents Lee E. Wibbell, Sarah M. Schaefer and Bob Castillo for four-year terms; incumbent Shasta Heidbreder for a two-year unexpired term.
• Hamilton (four seats up for election — three four-year terms and one two-year term) — Incumbent Josey Huls, Clint Grothaus, Robert E. Hymes, Michael “Craig” Harmon, Kayla Kazukauskas and Jaclyn Lansing. Huls and Kazukauskas are incumbents.
• Illini West (five seats up for election — four four-year terms, one two-year) — Incumbent John T. Huston and Shannon Kissinger for the four-year at-large term; William Collins and Shawn Kane for the four-year term from LaHarpe; Shaun Lohmeyer for the four-year-term from Carthage; and incumbent Darcy Stonger for the two-year unexpired term from LaHarpe..
• LaHarpe Elementary (six seats up for election — four four-year terms, two two-year terms) — Incumbents Dustin Detherage, Leandra Deitrich, Dana Blythe and Joshua E. Walker for four-year terms.
• Nauvoo-Colusa (seven seats up for election) — Anthony Wasielewski, Jordan Squire, Joseph Radel, Wayne J. Jespersen and Neva Koechle. All are incumbents.
• Southeastern (six seats up for election) — Mark Hitz, Grant Holst Bobbi Smith, Darilyn Coleman, Eric Bunnell and Jordan Henry for four-year terms; Julie Stevens and Sarah Kearby for two-year unexpired terms. Hitz, Holst, Smith and Kearby currently serve on the board.
• Warsaw (five seats up for election — four four-year and one two-year) — Courtney Yuskis, Amber Ruskell-Lamer, Jeremy Conkright and Ryan Jacquot. All are incumbents.
PIKE COUNTY
• Griggsville-Perry (five seats up for election) — Eric Kunzeman, Cathy Wilson, Wesley Dunham and Derek Kurtman. All are incumbents.
• Pikeland (four seats up for election) — Curtis Simonson, Kimberly D. Ator, Ed Greening, Lindsy Coe Henderson, Charlie Hull, Jerry Edison and Cody Piper. Simonson, Ator and Greening are incumbents.
• Pleasant Hill (three seats up for election) — Traci Buchanan, Braden Damon and Tracey Harrison. Harrison currently serves on the board.
• Western (four seats up for election) — Tyler Patterson, James Broeckling, Jacob Walch and Jess Neese. All four are incumbents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.