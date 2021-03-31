WARSAW, Ill. — The Warsaw FFA shifts to a new format this year for a key fundraiser.
The annual auction, postponed last year, is back in an online format hosted by Sullivan Auctioneers.
“This is a new way for us to raise money, and I’m excited to see what happens,” Chapter President Zack Six said in a news release.
More than 80 items are featured in the auction which closes at noon Thursday, April 8, on sullivanauctioneers.com.
The auction “typically is our only true fundraiser. It helps fund our entire calendar year,” Chapter Advisor Christine Morey said. “It makes national convention extremely affordable for our kids. It makes state convention extremely affordable. It helps pay for supplies in the classroom, and it helps pay for kids to participate in contests and other activities.”
Featured items include a Stihl pole saw, a leaf blower and a chainsaw, all donated by area businesses, and a shooting bench, dog house, planter bench and 16-foot feed bunk made by the ag construction class.
“We usually try to build at least two items to be auctioned, and because we didn’t auction last year, we had some items that were started, then stopped mid-process because of COVID and school shutting down last March,” Morey said. “We finished those up this year, and because we had that extra time, we had time to make a couple additional items as well.”
Building the pieces not only helps students hone skills but also give them an idea of the value of things that they build.
“This allows them to see you can get some good money out of things you can build by hand,” Morey said.
Winning bids will be paid via cash or check to Warsaw FFA Chapter with item pickup by appointment on April 9 and 12.
More information is available by contacting Morey at christine.morey@warsawschool.com or 217-256-4281.