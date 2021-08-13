WARSAW, Ill. — The Warsaw school district has been placed on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education over not complying with mask mandates.
The School Board in June adopted a resolution making masks optional to start the 2021-22 year, and despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order last week mandating masks indoors in the state’s pre-K-12 schools, board members have not reversed course.
School Board members “will be coming up with a plan for how to respond,” Superintendent Bob Gound said.
The district’s recognition status was lowered to “on probation,” effective Thursday, for exhibiting “deficiencies that present a health hazard or a danger to students or staff,” State Superintendent Carmen Ayala said in an emailed letter to the district, and if not corrected, “the state Board of Education may act to change the status of the district … to ‘nonrecognized.’”
Gound said being on probation “should not negatively impact” district operations.
“They’ve given us a warning. They’re saying you’re on probation, you’re going to have to fix it or we may take further action,” he said. “The point where we would become unrecognized could have big, big impacts on our school in a lot of different ways.”
The letter said ISBE will contact the district to schedule a conference on compliance issues — Gound said that had not happened as of Friday morning — and within 60 days of the conference, the district must submit a corrective plan to the regional superintendent of schools and Ayala.
“We do not take this recognition action lightly,” Ayala wrote in the letter. “We understand that state masking requirements have changed over the course of the pandemic, in line with scientific evidence and public health data. We assure you that masking requirements will continue to change and be lessened as soon as it is possible to do so safely.”
Ayala will respond to Warsaw’s plan within 15 days after receipt and will notify the district if its plan is not approvable. If no plan is submitted, or if no approvable plan is received within 60 days after the conference, the district could lose its recognition.
If the district is not recognized, its diplomas are not recognized. State funding could be withheld, and the district would not be able to participate in Illinois High School Association or Illinois Elementary School Association events.
“At the point your diplomas are not recognized, your funding is withheld, your athletics aren’t taking place, those are pretty serious consequences,” said Gound, who recommended against adopting the resolution in June.
“My recommendation to the board remains the same, to follow the mandate from the state and honor the executive order. Our board chose to go a different direction,” he said. “I’m not going to turn my back and walk away just because the board took an action that’s not consistent with my recommendation. We’re going to get through this one way or another. I’m here to see that through.”
Preparations for the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 23, with masks optional per the board’s directive, are going very well, Gound said. Prior to the start of school, the School Board will hold its regular August meeting on Wednesday night.
In a letter dated Aug. 11, Ayala reminded superintendents that “the executive order has the force of law” and that “noncompliance is not an option.”
“Local boards of education, schools and school districts do not have the authority to deny the governor’s executive order requiring universal indoor masking in schools,” Ayala wrote. “Doing so not only puts students’ health and safety at risk but also opens the district to extraordinary legal liability — potentially without any insurance to cover damages.”
Like Warsaw, the Liberty school district also got an email this week from ISBE about the mask optional policy adopted in July by its School Board.
Superintendent Kelle Bunch said the email came Tuesday — the day after the School Board met in special session to approve a back-to-school plan that complies with the governor’s order.
The board plans a special meeting in early September to review its plan.
“This lets our community know ‘listen, we see we have to do this now. Let us look at this again’ after 30 days have run out on his executive order,” Bunch said. “They didn’t say this is forever. We’ll keep paying attention.”
After the mask optional vote, “there was a lot of appreciation that people had a choice. In this area, that’s what districts want — just let us figure out what’s best for us, our community and our kids,” Bunch said.
“Now since it’s been changed, people are upset about that. I understand,” she said. “We have to protect the district and our staff. If you’re noncompliant, that can get you into a whole lot of trouble.”
Between now and the start of classes on Aug. 23, Bunch hopes to find a way to work together with the community on the mask requirement.
“I don’t want to make things hard for kids,” she said. “This is a very close knit community. They know how to pull together. Let’s step away, figure out how to pull together to make it work.”