Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.