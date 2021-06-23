QUINCY — A brighter financial picture for Quincy Public Schools doesn’t erase long-term concerns about the district’s bottom line.
“Long-term, we know we can’t meet requirements for the minimum wage and minimum teacher salary with our present revenue plans,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “We’ll be all right the next two years because of the federal surge, but we still have long-term concerns.”
An influx of federal funding tied to COVID-19, anticipated to total more than $13 million over three separate relief programs, combined with a “very conservative” spending plan will help QPS finish the current fiscal year with a surplus and strong fund balances.
An amended 2020-21 budget, approved Wednesday night by the School Board, still includes a $2.16 million deficit in all funds — down from a projected $4.86 million in the original budget — but year-to-date spending has the district on track to post a $3.18 million surplus.
“With everything the district has been through, to come out with a solid financial end-of-year is always a big positive,” Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
Whicker credited more revenues than expected and “a lot of teamwork” in limiting spending.
“We purchased the things necessary to keep students and staff safe and provide a positive learning environment, but we didn’t go overboard,” Whicker said. “We thought it would be a very tight year, possibly a deficit budget.”
Key now, Whicker said, will be continuing to build the district’s reserves.
“We know we have some tough times coming ahead of us with the minimum wage increase and the teacher minimum salary that will start to impact the district,” Whicker said.
‘We have to pay staff more. We know that,” Webb said. “We have to meet needs of our staff and students.”
Webb said QPS will be careful with spending tied to the influx of federal funds.
“We’ll continue to track these funding surges. If they become permanent, we’re going to be fine. We’ll have that revenue stream. We can spend things and start meeting needs we feel we need to meet,” Webb said.
“Until that time, we’ll be pretty conservative. We’ll continue to do what we have to do, what we need to do for staff and students. We’re not going to go crazy.”
In other action, the Quincy School Board:
• Recognized board secretary and Webb’s administrative assistant Phyllis Stewart, who is retiring effective June 30.
“There’s no way we can measure the impact that you had on our community members,” Board President Sayeed Ali said. “Congratulations. Thank you. We’re going to miss you a lot.”
• Approved plans for a new physical education class for ninth-grade athletes at Quincy High School.
• Announced board member committee assignments: Policy — Jim Whitfield and Rachael Petty; Human Relations — Carol Nichols, Latonya Brock; District Improvement — Shelley Arns and Petty; Building — Richard McNay and Jim Whitfield; and Finance — McNay and Nichols. The board members will serve as co-chairs for the committees.
• Approved the 2021-22 school handbooks. The handbooks had “minor tweaks at all levels, but no major changes,” Webb said. “Everybody should be pretty familiar with it.”
• Approved amended 2020-21 budgets for the West Central Region, Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center and Special Education Association.
• Set an Aug. 18 public hearing on tentative 2021-22 budgets for WCR, QAVTC and the Special Education Association.