MACOMB, Ill. — The board of trustees for Western Illinois University elected their board officers effective July 1.
Among the officers elected, Quincy resident Erik Dolieslager will take the vice chair for the next year. Dolieslager had nearly two decades of business experience, including regional marketing, public affairs and communications, and operations to the board's leadership.
Dolieslager played football under coach Randy Ball at WIU before going on to earn a bachelor of science in sports medicine from North Park University in Chicago.
Dolieslager works as market development manager for Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling. He's also active in community efforts including the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, Business Exchange Club, and the the Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation.