MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University reported flat enrollment from Fall 2020, but officials said it saw positive, and in some cases record-setting, trends in their Fall 2021 enrollment.
The overall student enrollment for the Fall 2021 semester at WIU almost matched their 2020 enrollment. According to a release, the reported overall fall enrollment for the 2021 semester sits at 7,455 students, just 35 students shy of matching the 7,490 students who enrolled this time last year.
The University also recorded it’s highest international student enrollment in 30 years. 658 total international students have enrolled for the 2021 fall semester versus 574 recorded in 1987.
WIU President Guiyou Huang attributed these and all of the University’s other fall enrollment successes to increased recruitment efforts and new leadership.
“I would like to thank everyone who played a role in increasing our new student enrollment this fall,” Huang said. “When I took over as your president in January 2021, one of the main initiatives put into place was to further enhance our recruitment and enrollment management strategies. We are well on our way to achieving our goals of increasing the number of students who select WIU for their college education. Under the direction of our new vice president for enrollment management, Amber Schultz, I have no doubt that we will meet our enrollment and retention goals.”
WIU reportedly saw positive reports in all areas of enrollment this fall. The University saw a 26% total increase in graduate student enrollment and a 47% increase in dual enrollment students. Fall-to-fall- retention and Latinx enrollment percentages also saw positive percentages and 71.9 and 78%, respectively.
Given these numbers, vice president for enrollment management Amber Schultz is positive about the future of WIU’s enrollment.
“I look forward to continuing Western’s positive enrollment momentum for Spring 2022, next fall and beyond by recovering lost market shares and by standing out in a very competitive recruitment environment,” Schultz said. “WIU is an exceptional University and I am excited to put initiatives and efforts in place that ensure our continued growth.”