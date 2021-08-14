The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) recently announced that Western Illinois University has been reaccredited for 10 years.
According to a release by the university, the HLC’s on-site review team performed a comprehensive virtual review of both the Macomb and Quad Cities campuses. This included meetings with faculty, staff, students, administration, the Board of Trustees and community leaders in both locations. The HLC’s visit also included a review of the university’s assurance argument, federal compliance forms and other various forms and websites, according to Mark Mossman, WIU’s Associate Provost and Accreditation Liaison Officer.
WIU President Guiyou Huang expressed his appreciation for his university’s accomplishment.
“During what has been a challenging year and a half, due to the pandemic changing the nature of higher education and so many other aspects of our daily life, it is with so much appreciation that I thank not only the Higher Learning Commission team for their thorough and comprehensive review, which led to our recent accreditation, I give my most sincere thanks to our University community for their diligence and hard work leading to this achievement,” said Huang. “The people affiliated with Western Illinois University are doing a wonderful job, and that is evident by the fact that we received reaccreditation for 10 more years. I look forward to being a part of the next phase, which is reviewing and updating our plan for the next review in 10 years. Together we will move WIU into a most successful future.”
The next re-affirmation of accreditation review is scheduled to take place in the 2030-31 academic year.