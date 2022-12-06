Santa's Elves

Adams County CEO students, from left, Lily Ouwenga, Dalton Miller and Alex Connoyer work together to wrap a Christmas gift as part of the class business, Santa's Elves. Students wrap for busy gift-givers, offering pickup and delivery service.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — An assembly line stocked with wrapping paper, ribbon and tags helps Adams County students gain valuable business skills this holiday season.

Santa’s Elves, the Adams County CEO class business, provides high-quality gift-wrapping services for busy gift-givers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.