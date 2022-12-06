QUINCY — An assembly line stocked with wrapping paper, ribbon and tags helps Adams County students gain valuable business skills this holiday season.
Santa’s Elves, the Adams County CEO class business, provides high-quality gift-wrapping services for busy gift-givers.
“It’s fun wrapping presents,” said Megan Fessler, a Liberty High School senior taking the class designed to provide an overview of business development and processes.
Business President Dalton Miller, a senior at Quincy Notre Dame High School, said the 16 students in the class brainstormed several ideas before settling on wrapping gifts.
“This one fits our personalities best,” Miller said.
About half of the students, including Miller, had previous experience wrapping gifts and offered lessons to the rest.
“I help my mom out every year. We have a really big family, with a lot of gifts to give out and wrap,” Miller said.
The business launched Nov. 27 and operates each Sunday until Christmas, wrapping up on Dec. 18.
“We try to get everything done on the same day they bring it in. We wrap, and they pick up or we deliver on the same day,” Miller said.
Gifts arriving at the workshop are priced according to size, and labeled with what goes on the gift tag and what kind of wrapping paper should be used.
“All one customer’s gifts are going through right now,” senior home-schooled student Lily Ouwenga explained on Sunday as she grabbed pieces of tape to help Miller and QND senior Alex Connoyer wrap a gift.
“We all work together to get gifts done. Sometimes it’s just one person working on a small gift or a couple people working on one big gift.”
Wrapped gifts shift to “finishers” who add bows and gift tags, then “we’ll text customers that their gifts are ready to be picked up,” Ouwenga said.
Miller said students learn a lot from the class — and from the Christmas-themed business.
“The business teaches us how to create a business plan, create a marketing plan. We really try to make it as real as owning and starting your own business,” Miller said. “I’ve definitely learned a lot of good qualities to delegation and how to work with people of different strengths.”
Class facilitator Roger Leenerts said students are required to do a group business each fall — and each plays an important part in Santa’s Elves.
“With a group of 16, they’re learning what their roles are,” Leenerts said. “Somebody might be better interacting with customers, cutting paper, doing pricing. The ones wrapping are doing a very good job.”
Skills learned through Santa’s Elves help the students launch an individual business in the spring to display at a trade show.
The class recently partnered with Just Tasking, a website created by Jarid Jones connecting people searching for a service with people who can provide that service.
“It’s another platform to promote us, to make it easier for our customers,” Miller said. “We wanted to work out some gaps we had in our production.”
