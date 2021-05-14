Jamie Steinkamp says graduation’s always something to celebrate, especially in a year beset by a pandemic.
“It’s honestly a big accomplishment knowing that, especially this year, I made it through all four years of high school,” she said. “I just had a great time, made a lot of memories. I feel like I really am prepared to go to college.”
Steinkamp graduated Friday night as part of Quincy Notre Dame High School’s Class of 2021. The 86 students and their guests celebrated with an outdoor ceremony capping a senior year that provided lessons in flexibility and resiliency.
Bringing the class together one final time provided a way “just to see you really have grown with these people over the last four years, even though it might not seem like it, and you’ve been through a lot together,” she said.
“Senior year was not necessarily ruined, but it was really changed for the most part. We all have to find a way to get through it.”
Steinkamp relied on faith, family and friends.
“Since this is a smaller school, you can have more close connections with people,” Steinkamp said, and talking and joking with teachers and administrators “even when you’re not having a great day, they’re always in a good mood no matter what they’re going through which makes me feel a little bit better.”
Classes started in August with an A Day/B Day schedule calling for half the students to learn in-person and half to learn from home each day. “It was kind of difficult at first. Honestly I really don’t think I got a lot out of the online days, but eventually, I got used to it,” Steinkamp said.
Effective March 1, “when they said everybody can come back, it was like a rude awakening almost. Now I have to come to school every morning,” she said. “But it’s more exciting for me to be able to see my friends at least for the last couple months of school we had together so that was nice.”
Steinkamp played in the band — trombone for the marching and concert bands and bass guitar for the jazz and pep bands — and on the tennis team, which wrapped up its season in the fall, while also working at Quincy Racquet Club and participating in QND’s weekly youth group and small group activities.
“I play music at mass, so that’s another thing that I got to look forward to,” she said. “That helped out.”
Steinkamp never doubted that she would attend QND.
The second oldest of Jill and Nick Steinkamp’s six children, she followed older sister Allison, now a sophomore at Iowa State University, to QND where younger brother Paul is a freshman at QND. Three more brothers — Isaac in sixth grade, Nathan in first grade and Carter in preschool — likely will continue the tradition of attending the school at 10th and Jackson.
Advice she’ll offer to all of them seems especially appropriate for this school year.
“Just be open to new experiences,” she said. “I was really shy. I feel like I missed out on almost two years of high school because I wasn’t open to stepping outside my comfort zone and doing new things that I might actually enjoy.”
Next up, though, for the 18-year-old is attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to earn a nursing degree and becoming a labor and delivery nurse.
“I used to want to be an elementary teacher, and honestly I could see myself possibly changing majors to that,” she said. “But right now I’m really set on nursing and helping out with the little kids because I have a lot of kids in my family.”