MENDON, Ill. — The MAGA Nation came hungry for some Red meat, and Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado started grilling Democrats and "RINOs" — Republicans in name only — from the get-go late Saturday afternoon at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
The “Save America” rally was a sight to behold for Branigan Stehl, whose County Road 2000 North address had a bird's-eye view of one of the fairgrounds parking areas as it filled up quickly. By 1 p.m., that lot was reaching its limit.
"Looks like a heck of a crowd. A little hectic but not too bad," said Stehl, whose house sits southeast of the fairgrounds property line. "We're just hanging out, grillin' and watching the show."
Stehl and his family could listen to the proceedings from their back deck without having to endure the 90-degree heat that blanketed the seating areas and as well as those attendees who stood for several hours waiting for former President Trump to take the stage shortly before 7 p.m.
Dr. David Simone traveled to Adams County from the Chicago suburb of Northbrook to hear the former president, and to share his reasons for “America’s decline.”
‘In order to save America, the top three things we have to do is save all the children from being poisoned with different medicines that are forced upon them; secondly, we have to protect our borders and have some type of stability in our country, and know where our funding is going; and third, if we don’t have election integrity, we’re kind of just like winging it."
Simone said he was going to take part in an election integrity seminar Sunday at Trump Tower in Chicago.
“We hope the president is able to attend,” Simone said. “We’re also going to be hosting a fundraiser for Kelly Tshibaka, who we hope will unseat (Sen. Lisa) Murkowski in Alaska.”
Mike Lindell, aka My Pillow Guy, was an attention-getter near the press area before taking the stage to voice his support for the former president.
The Rev. Don Blickhan, the Catholic chaplain at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, delivered the invocation in which he said, “In the land of Lincoln, and the land of Reagan, we’re here to welcome another great president today … and when he left office, all hell broke loose.”
Gary Rabine, one of six Republican candidates for governor in Tuesday’s Illinois primary, “has been a Trump supporter since he started. I’ve held my own (unofficial) Trump rallies without him and drew 10,000 people. I’m a business builder and a deal maker, and that’s what I like about him.”
