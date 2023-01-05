Screenshots shared from Better Business Bureau from Tuesday show a post made in the "Quincy Swap Shop" group on Facebook originally about a missing person before it was changed to a phishing scam link.
QUINCY — A scam that the Better Business Bureau first reported in a warning from November is making the rounds in the Quincy area through social media posts.
The scam is designed to play on the empathy of social media users. Posts are made to common community groups on a variety of subjects, from missing persons to lost animals. When a user shares the post to help get that word out, the scammers then change the post to a deceptive rental ad or a survey that "guarantees" a cash prize. Friends of the original user who shared the post may then think that user recommends the content.
The end-goal is to secure either funds directly by a rental deposit or collecting personal information through the "survey" which could lead to identity theft.
This type of scam appeared earlier this week in a Quincy-based buy, sell, trade groups on Facebook. The post was originally about an elderly man that went missing in Quincy. Three hours later, the post was edited to instead be a link to a giveaway with cash prizes for downloading a mobile application.
The profile photo of the account posting the message was a photo of a young woman that was reported missing in the middle of Dec. from Wisconsin.
The BBB offers the following tips to avoid being a victim of these bait-and-switch ad scams:
Read the information carefully and look at the profile of the person who created and shared the original post. If the profile is from Florida but shares the post in a Canadian group, for example, it may be a red flag of a bait-and-switch publication.
Find out when the poster created the Facebook profile. Clicking on the profile will tell you how long they have been a member of the group.
Check the local media for related information. If a person goes missing or a tragedy occurs, it will most likely be shared on different news outlets or by law enforcement, not on a random post.
Do a reverse image search on Google. If the pictures were used on other ads or websites in different cities, they will likely return matches
Look for other, similar or identical posts. Copy and paste the text from the post into Facebook's search tool to see if other posts with the same text and different pictures show up.
For anyone seeing a post that is suspected to be a scam, report the post to Facebook who can look into the situation further. Anyone who believes they have been targeted by this type of scam can file a report at BBB.org/ScamTracker for possible assistance and to make others aware of the issue.
