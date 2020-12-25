QUINCY — If Barbara Beers could make just one wish this holiday season, it might be finding a new home for a buddy.
A cat named Buddy.
"He's an amazing cat. He really is," Beers said. "He's just an orange cat, but he's sweet. He's so sweet."
For more than three years, ever since he was a kitten, Buddy lived with a Quincy woman and her daughter, friends and neighbors of Beers, who lived in Quincy for 48 years before moving to Columbia, Mo., in 2019.
An animal lover, Beers helps care for Buddy, buying food for him and handling vet bills. "I try to help any way I can," she said.
Beers and the family stay in touch, and Beers keeps up to date on the adventures of her feline friend — including his latest which took him from Liberty to Quincy.
Buddy always spent time outside, because both the woman and her daughter have allergies to cat dander, but came home each night — except when he was gone for about three months earlier this year.
To help the daughter's allergies, the woman decided to relocate Buddy to Liberty where the family is building a new home on property with a shed, a barn with hay and straw and an "igloo" dog house for shelter.
Beers worried — even with people at the construction site, the outbuildings and the owners stopping in daily to make sure the cat was fed — and kept asking about Buddy.
About three weeks after Buddy was taken to the property, the woman saw him there on a Thursday. Two nights later, Buddy walked up as the woman was standing outside her home in Quincy.
"I was on the phone with her when she started screaming 'Buddy is here,'" Beers said. "I wish that cat could talk. I have 100 questions for him."
Hungry and dehydrated, Buddy was covered in burrs with the pads of his feet dirty and worn. Exhausted, he slept for nearly two days.
"People have been trying to figure out how did this cat seriously get from Liberty to Quincy. It's 16 and a half miles," Beers said.
"We thought maybe he came in on her car, but she hadn't been out there," she said. "He had to have walked it. He had to have. There's no other way he could have gotten there. It's an amazing story."
Buddy's home with the family in Quincy is on a temporary basis.
"There's no way they can keep him due to allergies. The new house will be complete very soon, but Buddy would have to be outdoors because of the allergies," Beers said. "I'm going to find a home for him one way or another."
Beers said bringing Buddy into her own home isn't an option.
"I have two cats. One of them definitely would not welcome another cat in the house," Beers said.
And she doesn't want Buddy to be taken back to Liberty. "He's just going to find his way home, and I doubt if he'll make it a second time," she said.
Instead, Beers called the Quincy Humane Society, which will take Buddy after Christmas and help him find a new home
Neutered and up-to-date on his shots, "he's ready to go. He just needs somewhere to go," Beers said. "He definitely deserves a good home, someone that can have him. He is definitely a special, smart and unique cat. And he loves cat treats."