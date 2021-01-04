First 2021 baby at Blessing arrives early in the New Year

QUINCY — New Year’s Eve and the first few hours of 2021 were “crazy” — but oh so memorable — for Torie and Mike DiSalvo.
Torie and Mike are the parents of Thomas Michael, the first baby of the new year born at Blessing Hospital’s Blessed Beginnings maternity center.
Thomas Michael, all 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 19 inches of him, entered the world about four weeks early.
“I started having contractions pretty close together (late Friday night), and I knew it was time,” Torie said. “It was all kind of crazy.”
The couple, who have been married 10 years, got to the hospital about 1:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day and at 4:19 a.m. Thomas Michael arrived.
The infant is named after the late Tom Mock, the brother of Torie’s mom, Tammy Selsor. Mr. Mock died recently from the COVID-19 coronavirus. He was 71.
“He passed away two weeks ago.” Torie said.
Torie, 33, and Mike, 34, said naming their newest son after him was a perfect way to honor his memory.
Thomas Michael is the third child of the DiSalvo family, joining Andrew, 5, and Elizabeth, 3.
“I was in shock at how fast (Thomas Michael) came,” said Torie, who is “excited” for the family’s two older children “to get to meet” their new brother.
As the family having the first baby of the new year at Blessing Hospital, the DiSalvos received gifts from the following area businesses and organizations: Blessed Beginnings, Blessing Volunteer Services/Tea Room Restaurant and Gift Shop, County Market, LaGondola Spaghetti House, MJ Burton Gifts and Engraving, Quincy Mall, Sturhahn Jewelers, TCBY, Top to Bottom Auto Detail and Wellman Florist.