QUINCY — The Quincy man who police say crashed his car into another sending several people to the hospital in November will undergo a mental fitness exam.
Dailean M. Millner-Williams appeared Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court where he was ordered to be examined by psychologist Frank Froman.
His attorney, Drew Schnack, filed a motion for suggestion of fitness last month.
Millner-Williams, 20, was arrested Nov. 22 on charges of attempted first-degree murder, vehicular invasion, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated reckless driving and criminal damage to property.
The Quincy Police Department said officers were called to the McDonald's parking lot at 1301 Broadway just after 10 p.m. Nov. 21.
Officers found a parked vehicle with several injured occupants and heavy damage to the vehicle. Several of the occupants were taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance, with one person suffering a broken leg from the crash.
It was reported that the vehicle had been parked in the lot when a second vehicle came in and rammed the parked car before fleeing the scene. Officers located the suspect vehicle, finding it unoccupied but with heavy damage.
Millner-Williams is set to return to court Feb. 15.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $500,000 bond.