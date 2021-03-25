QUINCY — First Southern Baptist Church in Quincy will be conducting a free food giveaway Saturday.
The distribution will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until all food is gone, at the church, 15th and Harrison. All food is donated by Dot Foods and Hands of Hope of Illinois as well as others.
There will be no financial eligibility or registration requirements. The event is open to all.
Those wishing to take part and wanting more information are instructed to call the church at 217-222-8867 or email qfsbc@adams.net.