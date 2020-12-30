PALMYRA, Mo. — Four people were injured Tuesday afternoon, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 1:58 p.m., Dec. 29, on U.S. 61, 3 miles north of Palmyra.
A 2004 Chevrolet driven by 18-year-old Casey S. Hathaway of Palmyra was northbound while a 2009 Chevrolet, operated by 55-year-old Sue A. Downing of the Hannibal, was southbound.
According to the accident report the collision occurred when the vehicle driven by Hathaway crossed the median and struck the Downing vehicle head on.
Downing was left with serious injuries. Casey S. Hathaway and a passenger, 54-year-old Amy L. Hathaway of Palmyra, suffered moderate injuries. A 14-year-old juvenile male who was a passenger in the Hathaway vehicle sustained minor injuries. All of the injured were wearing safety devices.
Marion County ambulance took the injured to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.