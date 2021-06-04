Four new ambulances put into service in Adams County

QUINCY — Adams County Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services placed four new ambulances into service on Friday to replace four outdated vehicles.
The ambulances were purchased through Naperville-based Fire Service Inc. for $733,000. The ambulances were delivered in May and EMTs and paramedics completed their training on the new units this past week, according to a news release.
Alex Ussery, deputy chief of Adams County Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services, said the average lifespan of an ambulance is between five and nine years but the oldest ambulance being replaced is a 1999 model.
Ussery added that the new ambulances will offer a lot more safety features to protect paramedics and patients.
“It’s not what we had even five years ago,” Ussery said. “It’s a much more updated truck.”
On Friday, Rev. Bryan Meado delivered a blessing over the ambulances before they entered the fleet.