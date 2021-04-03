QUINCY — Jeri Conboy, Blessing Health System’s former director of hospice and palliative care and director of clinical ethics, said she sees being a political newcomer as an advantage in her bid for city council.
“I think about all the times I was a new employee and didn’t have the skillset but a high motivation to succeed,” Conboy said. “Ask questions but don’t accept the status quo.”
But if she were to become an alderman, her goal would be to learn everything she can about the city’s finances, issues that are important to residents, infrastructure issues, issues of housing and diversity and what it takes to be a transparent and responsive leader.
Conboy faces Alderman Anthony Sassen, R-4. Multiple attempts to reach Sassen were unsuccessful.
Regarding safety and housing, Conboy said it’s important to recognize that whether it’s due to the fix-or-flatten program or other factors, the decision to displace someone from their home shouldn’t be made without exploring all alternatives.
She added that she would like to see the city collaborate with public and private organizations to help fund housing options or possibly look at grant funding or low interest loans for housing and development.
A consolidated master plan for the Quincy riverfront is expected to be presented in the coming weeks.
Conboy said she had a few questions about the master plan as it currently sits, such as how remnants of the Quincy Memorial Bridge will be utilized and how Hampshire Street would be extended to the riverfront.
“Clearly, there has to be additional work on how it sits now,” Conboy said.
On Monday, the Quincy City Council approved the establishment of a business development district at the Quincy Town Center, formerly known as the Quincy Mall. The business would help fund redevelopment through the imposition of a 1% retail sales tax and 1% on hotel-motel tax.
The district would include the Quincy Town Center, the former County Market building and the former Sears location.
Conboy said she would like hear from the owners of some of the other retail spaces such as the former Shopko building that declined to join the district and find out what drawbacks they had.
“A lot of properties are vacant and that’s not attractive (so) I still have some questions, to be honest,” Conboy said.