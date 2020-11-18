The Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers needs your help in apprehending a fugitive.
Justin M. Koehler is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department on an Adams County warrant of failure to appear aggravated fleeing and residential burglary.
Koehler is a 28-year-old male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 184 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in the 300 block of Cedar Street in Quincy.
If you have information on this fugitive, call the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-228-4474 or text TIPSQRCS and your information to 274637 (CRIMES on most cellphones). You can also submit a tip at quincy-crime-stoppers.com. You will be eligible for a cash reward.