The Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers needs your help in apprehending a fugitive. Paul K Bradley, 54, is wanted as of Feb. 22, on Adams County warrants of failure to appear possession of methamphetamine. Bradley is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. His last known address was in the 2600 block of Lind street in Quincy.
If you have information on this fugitive, call the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-228-4474. You can also submit a tip by downloading our free P3 Tips mobile app or by going online to quincycrimestoppers.com. If an arrest is made based on your tip, you will be eligible for a cash reward.