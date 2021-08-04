The Quincy Regional Crime stoppers needs your help in apprehending a fugitive. Spencer A. Wombles, 27, is wanted as of Monday on an Adams County warrant for failure to appear-burglary.
Wombles is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. His las known address was in the 800 block of North 10th in Quincy.
If you have information on this fugitive, call the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-228-4474. You can also submit a tip by downloading our free P3 Tips mobile app or by going online to quincycrimestoppers.com. If an arrest is made based on your tip, you will be eligible for a cash reward.