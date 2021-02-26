Ladies and gentlemen, honored guests, Quincy Exchangites it is my distinct honor and privilege to deliver my 8th State of the City Address. As our community prepares to turn the page to a new chapter, I want to invite you to join me today, to reflect on our journey together.
Eight years ago, I ran for mayor on the platform to make the difficult choices today, so life can be better off for future generations. During my first state of the city address, we spoke about the aging conditions of our public schools. We knew that an outdated learning environment not only stagnates the mind and potential of our youth, but also inhibits our ability to retain and attract residents. This community, who for decades voted down referendums in support of our schools, overwhelmingly supported an $89 million campaign to build all new elementary schools and modernize Quincy Senior High School.
One year later, our community would have another difficult conversation. For years we knew the conditions of the Adams County Jail were deteriorating. Despite jailbreaks, multiple attacks on guards; and a number of reports which outlined the need for a new facility, our community did not take action. But in 2015, coalitions formed, education began, and the voters in Adams County did what would have been unthinkable to previous generations, we raised our own taxes to build a new law enforcement facility. This project not only made sense for the jail, it also created efficiencies and strengthened relationships between area law enforcement agencies.
2015 was also the year we looked beyond ourselves and asked some difficult questions. That year nine agencies joined together to launch our branding initiative, which would seek input from over 2,500 residents on what direction they wanted the city and county to go. As part of that initiative, we asked some tough questions from our residents, and also viewed Quincy through the eyes of people who do not live here. The results of the survey were clear, we live in a great community, with much to be proud of, but we need more opportunities for career advancement, more amenities for recreational activities and more investments in the places and spaces that surround us. It was because of that feedback, that in the 2016 State of the City Address I said,” it was time for our generation to chart our own course, to implement a blueprint with a bold vision for our community, centered on economic vitality, sense of place, spirit of community and neighborhood integrity.”
In March of 2018, the Quincy City Council unanimously adopted the Quincy Next Strategic Plan. This blueprint gave our community 100 different ideas that if implemented, would spur economic growth and innovation in our region. The Quincy City Council and community stakeholders immediately took action. In a few short years they adopted recommendations from the plan which included: hiring a full time manager for the Quincy Barge Dock, establishing a program to incentivize home ownership on Quincy’s west side, launched the Adams County CEO program to encourage entrepreneurship in high school students, adopted a regional transportation plan to improve our community’s livability, and funded a riverfront master plan to revitalize Quincy’s most underutilized asset.
One of the most eye opening responses from residents was that time and time again newcomers to Quincy said they had a difficult time connecting to our community. GREDF took that problem head on and launched Quincy’s Concierge Program to on-board newcomers to Quincy and connect them with residents who share similar interests and activities.
By 2019, all the “free stuff” in the Strategic Plan was either underway or already accomplished. In order for the plan to succeed, we had to fund some of the recommendations that had long been ignored by our community. The current City Council didn’t shy away from that challenge and worked together to pass sweeping changes to our economic development strategy.
Quincy has long been blessed to be known as a retail hub for our region, but we all know the retail landscape is changing. With more people shopping online, retailers are changing their business model to reflect a smaller footprint with a wider distribution network. This means it becomes more expensive to develop vacant properties and the number of communities who have experienced retail loss makes it more difficult to get noticed by those retailers who are expanding. This past year, the Quincy City Council passed a new retail incentive program that included grant opportunities to fill vacant stores, and sales tax reimbursements to encourage specialty stores and the remodeling of aging real estate. The Council also entered into an agreement with NextSite to help us make connections with national decision makers in the retail and property management business.
Revitalizing our retail sector is important, but we also had to face hard the fact, that we have vastly underfunded tourism in our city. For years, communities like Hannibal, Missouri and Bloomington, Illinois invested 5 to 7 times as much Quincy did to promote tourism opportunities in their community. This year, the City Council partnered with the Quincy Convention and Visitors Bureau to launch a three year, Quincy specific campaign which will double our marketing efforts. Simply put, more tourists coming to Quincy, means more people in our restaurants, shops and hotels, which means more jobs will be created, increased tax dollars for the City, and decreases the burden on taxpayers.
The Quincy Next plan also identified our core opportunity and threat to our community. Our industries will create 3,200 new jobs over the next 10 years while at the same time Quincy has a stagnant and aging population. This means we have to get serious about keeping our kids here and attracting new people into our community or those jobs will leave our area. In two weeks, the City Council will vote on a strategic marketing campaign which will focus on a four pronged approach to growing our economy. First, recruit natives back to Quincy. Second, recruit new residents by poaching from larger cities. Third, market Quincy as a smarter Mid-western hub to locate a business. Last, to show that Quincy is no Chicago, in fact we are the other side of Illinois, where it is affordable, friendly to business and open for everyone to pursue their dreams.
All of these efforts have led to a construction boom not seen in generations. In fact from 2010 – 2014 we averaged $43 million in construction projects per year and from 2015 to today we averaged $65 million per year.
The investments we’re seeing throughout our community would not be possible if residents and businesses did not have faith that their government was as being a good steward of their tax dollars. We know many residents and industries experience the burden of the fiscal condition of the State of Illinois, and then they leave. The City of Quincy could not make that same mistake. Eight years ago, we came into office with a budget with that overspent revenues by $1.7 million and dwindled our savings account to a balance that would only cover two weeks worth of payrolls. During my first State of the City address I said, “A fiscal policy rooted in overspending revenues and depleting reserves creates uncertainty for the future, and is one economic downturn away from a crisis, simply put, it is not sustainable.”
Our City Council knew then that for us to flourish and to deliver the services our residents expect, the very first item on our agenda was to get our fiscal house in order.
We began in 2013 by touching the third rail of local politics, our solid waste program. After 2013, I understand why they called it the third rail. The City of Quincy had not made any changes to the price or collection method of garbage and recycling for 21 years. We also dug into line items that do not touch residents directly, but have a direct impact on the costs of city services by tackling our rising health care and workers compensation costs. Those efforts netted a direct savings to taxpayers of over $850,000.
We continued to find savings by bringing more legal and engineering work in house. We modernized our management structure at our Waste Water Treatment plant and every department pitched in to do their part to save money. It was thanks to years of making tough decisions that in the 2016 State of the City Address we announced our first balanced budget since 1999. At the same time we were able to grow reserves from $1.2 million to $5.7 million. Years later, those reserves would help protect us against natural disasters and downturns in our economy.
Watching our dollars did not mean skimping on protecting our citizens or reducing city services. We invest more in police and fire today than 8 years ago. We have funded a new law enforcement center, body worn cameras and new radios for our police department. To increase fire safety we purchased two new fire trucks, partnered with Tri-Township on a new mutual aid agreement and partnered with the county and Tri-Township to look at the most effective model to locate our stations. Our Quincy Transit Lines provides on average 390,000 rides per year and this year will begin the first route study in over two decades. Next month our I.T. department will propose a new city-wide software system which will modernize our back of the office systems and give our residents 3-1-1 service and the ability to turn in work-orders from their phones. This is the first overhaul of our system in over twenty years. Our Planning Department was able to absorb positions and create a new nuisance division which is helping to crack down on derelict property owners and beautify our neighborhoods. Central Services is expanding our recycling options by bringing back glass recycling in May.
Having a balanced budget and a clear financial strategy enabled the City Council to enhance services to residents and also tackle the most expensive request turned in by constituents…infrastructure. We went from $1.4 million invested annually in streets, alleys and sidewalks to an average of $2.7 million per year. That was before the City Council passed the $33 million infrastructure program which led to $10 million in direct infrastructure investments this year. The council not only considered what our residents could see with their eyes, they also remained laser focused on investing in our aging water and sewer systems. In fact, did you know during my administration we averaged $4.5 million per year in investments in our water and sewer lines, compared to a previous average of $1.7 million? That is making good on our commitment to replace outdated infrastructure.
During this time we also built the first water pump station in our community since 1957. We are currently in a multi-phased renovation plan for our water treatment system. This year we will complete phase 2, a $6.6 million investment which includes the replacement of the six sand filters that were constructed in the early 1920’s and renovated in 1957. This means our plant will be able to produce more water at a cheaper price and accommodate future growth in our community. This summer we will begin Phase 3, a $7.5 million project for a new water treatment pump station. This Includes building new pump stations to bring river water to the plant and pump treated water into the distribution system. The new pump station will be built above the 500-year flood elevation protecting our water supply from flooding. The existing pump station was built in 1904 and has not been significantly altered since 1957.
Our City Council also made investing in our airport a top priority. Eight years ago we had no full time management at the airport and were under investigation with the FAA. Since then we hired a full time airport director who has worked directly with the FAA to outline metrics for success. The result for our community has been more federal and state dollars brought home. We’ve funded over $1 million to replace aging equipment. We’ve also been able to make significant investments in our runways. This past year we completed $7 million in upgrades to our secondary runway and announced a $35 million rebuild to our main runway. These are the first major renovations in over 20 years. What does that mean for our community? It means a safer airport with modern infrastructure which can accommodate our industries who operate worldwide. It means 68 new construction jobs and over $15.3 million of direct and indirect dollars being cycled through our community. Making the tough choice to change our approach at the airport has led to a better relationship with the FAA, direct flights to St. Louis and Chicago, increased business at our FBO, and multi-million investments in critical infrastructure. All of those together ensure the airport will continue to be an economic engine for future generations.
I want to take moment to add up the Council’s investments in our community above and beyond their annual spend: $33 million for infrastructure, $42 million at Quincy Regional Airport, $14 million to renovate our water plant, that $89 million investment is just as important as the investments in our schools or law enforcement center and the council deserves credit for their forward thinking vision for our community.
During the last eight years we’ve joined together to draw up a new vision for our community, we’ve made difficult decisions to get our financial house in order, invested in areas which had been ignored for generations, all while handling whatever Mother Nature and the world would throw our way.
In 2013, we experienced the Newcomb Fire. In 2015, we cleaned up from the worst windstorm in our city’s history. From July of 2015 to August of 2017, we were hostage to a state government which wouldn’t pass a budget. In January of 2018, lawmakers at the state and federal levels and on both sides of the aisle would call for the closure of the Illinois Veterans Home. In 2019 we had the 2nd highest flood ever recorded.
In Romans Chapter 5, the apostle Paul writes about how we are strengthened through perseverance. “Suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope.” I firmly believe God tested our community and its leaders so we could be ready for 2020. We learned together when we were tested by natural disasters, we joined together to fight bad decisions in Springfield and Washington, and we rose together when our backs were against the wall.
I know we are all suffering from COVID fatigue, but it cannot be said enough, that if our community can make it through 2020, we can make it through anything. I remember the confusion and uncertainty shared by business owners and residents in March of 2020 when the Governor issued his first stay at home order. It seemed every day the state would issue new guidelines and local officials were expected to be the arbiters of laws they’d never had a say in drafting. Medical professionals were asked to be experts on a virus that was in its infancy and families were faced with not being able to see one another or gather together to mourn the loss of a loved one.
Through it all Quincy leaned in on the experiences of the past. All of the mobilizing we did during natural disasters, the pulling of the levers of government to effect change in our region, were all utilized in our fight against the economic, physical and mental effects of COVID-19. One week after the shutdown, the Adams County Together taskforce was launched to provide assistance to individuals, businesses, non-profits and faith based organizations. The City and County both launched low interest emergency loan programs for business owners. The Adams County Together fund was created which would eventually raise over $180,000 and funded 295 requests for assistance.
When the State of Illinois closed many of their offices, constituents needed a place to go for help. That call was answered when a partnership formed between the City, County, GREDF, the Chamber, Two Rivers Regional Council, The Salvation Army and the YMCA to provide one-on-one assistance to individuals who needed help filing unemployment and they also assisted businesses who needed help to navigate the many public and private programs that were suddenly available. These services were not just offered to residents in Quincy, but in villages throughout Adams, Brown and Pike counties. We were truly all in this together.
It was Adams County who would submit the first medically based reopening plan to the Governor. It was Adams County who would launch a free mass rapid detection and notification program, which would be heralded throughout the state. It is Adams County, who leads the way in vaccinating our residents.
During one of the most trying times in our city’s history, we have shown there is no obstacle too large and no barrier too great. Quincy and Adams County is a model community and we make Illinois shine bright.
Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve spent our time together today looking backwards, on all that we’ve accomplished together the last eight years, now I invite you to take a look forward and see Quincy through my eyes. I see a city that is finally investing in itself. A city that is financially secure and ready to seize every opportunity that will come its way. I see a people, who take whatever the world may throw at them and they say, “Give it your best shot, we got this.” Quincy is a city that is strong, a city that is mighty and a city whose best days are still ahead. Thank you for giving me the honor of serving you and may God continue to bless this great City.