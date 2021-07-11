CARTHAGE, Ill. — Three-year-old Jett Brown might not have had his mind made up about T-ball.
“He liked it for about the first five minutes, then he kept saying ‘I done.’ He wanted to watch the other kids,” Jett’s mom Raigan Brown said.
But Jett definitely would have liked the ball field being created in his memory.
Jett — who loved playing catch, being outside and playing in the dirt — died June 27, 2020, in a tractor accident hours after his first T-ball practice. Family, friends and the Carthage Park District have teamed up to rebuild and create the Jett Brown Memorial Ball Field at the Joe and Helen Grate Sports Complex in Carthage.
“We’re excited the community will have the option for another diamond,” Brown said. “It’s special because we know Jett would have played potentially on that field. We have an older daughter who plays softball. She will get a chance to play on that field, an opportunity to play on what she calls her brother’s field.”
Fundraisers including a golf outing and gun raffle along with donations and sponsorship signs for the outfield fence already have supported the project, and another event is planned for July 30 at Lake Hill Winery in Carthage.
Meanwhile, work continues to revamp what was a small field suitable only for T-ball and younger players.
“We’ve turned the field, so we got home plate closer to the concession stand and bathroom. We’re making it a little bit larger, so it can play more variety of ages,” said Chris Talley, a Park District board member. “We’ve got a good start. Now we’re down to the fencing and backstop construction as well as dugout construction.”
A new scoreboard also will be installed in memory of Wyatt Young, a Carthage and Western Illinois University baseball player.
“We’re hoping that possibly it’s ready this fall for junior high sports. If not, for sure by next spring for high school,” Talley said.
The field, Brown said, will be the home of the Illini West girls softball team.
“Because the field will now be larger and nicer, Carthage will be able to host some softball and baseball tournaments,” Brown said. “We’re excited it will be able to impact the community and kiddos to play on the field.”
The project ties in with ongoing efforts to upgrade Carthage Park District facilities.
“We’re really working hard on a couple of these major projects to get the ball rolling. We’ve got some good plans coming together if we can keep the momentum going, keep coming up with funds as we need it, help as we need it,” Talley said.
“The family, their friends, the support they’ve given us in this endeavor has been amazing,” he said. “It’s good to live in a small town like we do. People are willing to come out and help and give so much.”