George Irwin, leader in the arts community, dies

QUINCY — During a 2019 interview, George Irwin was asked what advice he had for young people participating in the arts.
"Well, I was just curious," Irwin said. "If you're curious, you can be creative, and if you're creative, you can do about anything."
Leaving behind a legacy that includes a lifelong love and support of the arts and historic preservation in Quincy and across the nation, Irwin died Tuesday at Blessing Hospital at the age of 99.
Irwin played a role in establishing local, state and national arts organizations throughout his life.
In 1947, he found the Quincy Society of Fine Arts — the first community arts council in the nation. He serves as president of the organization — now doing business as Arts Quincy — for 30 years. During that time, the Society of Fine Arts was looked at as a model for community arts councils springing up across the country.
Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert said it was an honor to follow in Irwin's considerable footsteps.
"The most enduring lesson I've learned from George is that passion and creativity are at their best when they are collaborative pursuits," Sievert said. "Arts Quincy was conceived as an umbrella organization where visual arts, music, theatre, dance, history and humanities could all come together to have a strong voice on behalf of the entire creative sector. This historic organization and its partners have created a cultural scene that other towns our size could only imagine, and the work that Mr. Irwin and other leaders have done have improved the quality of life and driven an economic engine here in Quincy and beyond."
He was responsible for creating the Quincy Symphony Orchestra, Quincy Chamber Music Ensemble, Quincy Choral Society and Quincy Civic Band, and he served on the boards of many other arts groups over the years.
Irwin had been active in historic preservation in Quincy since the 1950s and worked to save several local buildings from demolition, including the Charles Henry Bull House, 1651 Maine; the State Savings Loan and Trust Co. building, 428 Maine; the Ernest Wood Office and Studio, 126 N. Eighth, and the William S. Warfield House, 1624 Maine.
Sievert said she last saw Irwin in May to tell him that a $1.5 million grant would go toward improvements at the Quincy History Museum, which he also worked to preserve.
"It tells you everything about George to know that upon hearing the news, a big smile spread across his face, and he wanted to hear all about the project, offer his ideas and consider what other historic preservation we might attempt next," she said. "His drive and imagination were absolutely limitless, and he made me believe that the best is yet to come for all of the arts in Quincy."
Irwin was an original incorporator of the Friends of the Dr. Richard Eells House, serving as the first treasurer, president and "volunteer CEO" for 15 years.
Instrumental in organizing the Illinois Arts Council, Irwin served as its chairman for six years.
Shirley Madigan, chair of the Illinois Arts Council, said she was saddened to hear about Irwin's death.
"His philanthropy was unsurpassed and he worked constantly to help others and give back to his community," Madigan said. "His creativity in the arts was at the forefront his entire life, and he remained in contact with the Illinois Arts Council Agency throughout the years. He will be missed."
He also co-founded the American Council for Arts in 1961 and served as its president and chairman until 1971.
Born May 2, 1921, in Quincy, George Macaulay Irwin attended Quincy Public Schools before graduating from the University of Michigan in 1943.
He worked for the Irwin Paper Co. upon returning to Quincy in 1943. He served as the chairman of the board of directors for the Irwin Paper Co., the Peoria Paper House Inc. and the Decatur Paper House Inc. from 1961 to 1969 and was chairman of the board of directors for Quincy Compressor between 1961 and 1971.
He also was the co-founder and co-investor of Valley View, Inc., a 60-acre real estate development north of Parker Heights Park.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.