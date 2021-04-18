QUINCY — Grace Meyer dreamed of improving accessibility at Camp Sacajawea.
But what happened next surprised even her.
Supporters from across the Quincy community and beyond donated money, time, supplies and services — enough to double the project’s size and keep Grace dreaming of more improvements.
“I think I’ve made pretty good progress on it,” Grace said. “It meant a lot to me that people were willing to step up and help me.”
Along the way, the 19-year-old earned the Gold Award, Girl Scouting’s highest honor, with a ceremony planned May 17 at the camp to present the pin and certificate.
Getting the award is “going to feel like I accomplished something in the community to help people,” Grace said.
Helping people with disabilities or mobility issues enjoy the outdoors was the goal of Grace’s Operation Trail of Freedom project.
“She came up with the title to her project by trying to convince people that ‘if a person has equal access this gives him or her freedom,’” said Anne Meyer, Grace’s mom.
High school Girl Scouts can earn the Gold Award y working to address an issue they’re passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change on the local, national or global level.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts don’t just change the world for the better, they change it for good — and Grace embodies everything this achievement stands for,” said Pam Kovacevich, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois.
The camp, located at 4307 Ghost Hollow Road and open to the public, already emphasizes accessibility with its parking lot, restroom facilities and a two-mile trail, but reaching the fire ring behind the lodge or anywhere to camp was very difficult for the wheelchair-bound like Grace, who has spina bifida, epilepsy and other health issues.
Initial plans called for adding a trail meeting Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines from the front parking lot to the fire ring, a concrete pad around the fire ring complete with benches, a table and a wood stacker, a second sidewalk from the concrete pad to the deck and sunshades to the deck.
“She did accomplish her goal, and her goal grew,” Meyer said.
The project more than doubled from about 150 feet of concrete trails and walkways to about 340 feet, and “we do still have some things that are in the works,” Meyer said.
Work already has begun on a sensory trail, and Grace still wants to add a “discovery area” for young explorers, a circular swing and a raised garden accessible to someone in a wheelchair.
“We’re hoping most of that can get done before she actually receives her award,” Meyer said.
In the future, the Meyers hope to see more areas of the camp cleared of downed trees — a potential project for other Scouts — and improvements to make the area around a pond more user-friendly.
Operation Trail of Freedom generated more than $20,000 in donations from people who loved the former Girl Scout camp, now owned by Transitions of Western Illinois, people who wanted to see young people get interested in the outdoors and people who wanted to help those with disabilities enjoy the outdoors. Donations of 1,700 pounds of plastic caps and lids led to getting 11 benches and two birdbaths for the camp.
“I’m excited for people to come out and see the changes,” Meyer said. “I’m hopeful Girl Scout troops and even Boy Scouts or 4-H, different organizations will utilize Sacajawea and make it come alive again. There’s a lot of potential, not even just with Grace’s project.”
Key support also came from J.M. Huber, which donated to the project and provided labor for the concrete work and other project elements. “They just kept coming up with more and more surprises and told her to keep dreaming,” Meyer said.
“It’s really a project that touches a bunch of different layers of people, and it benefits a lot of people,” she said. “It just offers a new outlet for anybody and everybody to be able to go to be in nature and to enjoy it.”
Grace takes pride in the project, and her parents take pride in what she’s done.
“While she hasn’t been able to do much of the manual labor, she has been the voice and ‘legs’ of this project. She made phone calls, went to businesses, counted money, helped with fundraisers and hand wrote many, many heartfelt thank you notes,” Meyer said.
“It is fun and rewarding to watch and listen to her talk to people about her project and why it is important. It has really helped her to become a stronger advocate for herself and others with disabilities.”
More information on how to support Grace Meyer’s Operation Trail of Freedom is available by calling Anne Meyer at 217-779-2489. A video tour of the project is available on YouTube by searching for “Grace’s Girl Scout Gold Award: Operation Trail of Freedom.”