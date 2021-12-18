Good News pickup a fun, tearful day

QUINCY — Some of Santa’s helpers were busy Friday helping dozens of area families load up boxes of presents for Christmas Day.
Pickup day for the Good News of Christmas saw 40 families receiving gifts for the holiday. Though it only involves a quick stop outside the Quincy Town Center, it can end with a hug, which is what one recipient did as she thanked longtime volunteer Joanne Hibbeler.
Jenna Hull, director of programs and services for the United Way of Adams County, said pickup day makes the entire campaign worth it.
“This is definitely the fun day and a tearful day,” Hull said. “It’s a tough job for a month, but it’s nice to see the reward when people come pick up their stuff. So we can start having fun, too.”
Now in its 33 year, the Good News of Christmas seeks to provide a hand up to families who are getting back on their feet or struggling because of a job loss or illness. More than 1,500 families have been helped through the program.
Families in West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri are nominated by area social service agencies who work with the families.
“A lot of them are already getting into programs and getting into budgeting,” Hull said. “They’ve gotten new jobs. So this just gives them a little bit of a lift at the end of the year to take them into next year, and hopefully they’re coming out of whatever situation they were in.”
Of the 40 families, 28 were adopted by various groups and businesses, meaning volunteers only needed to shop for 12 of the families.
Donations for the Good News of Christmas can still be mailed to the United Way of Adams County, 936 Broadway St., Suite F; Quincy, IL 62301 or online at goodnewschristmas.com.
