Case #10: This case involves a single unemployed parent. Mom isn’t receiving unemployment benefits and is looking for work, but no interviews have been scheduled. In her free time, she’s been volunteering at agencies and working odd jobs for extra income. Her only source of money is inconsistent child support she cannot always count on. She receives help from area agencies but benefiting from the Good News of Christmas campaign this year would mean her children could have a Christmas.
Wish List: The family would like several full-size comforter sets, bath towels, wash cloths, kitchen towels and a dish set. The girls would like clothes, purses and fingernail polish. Mom has asked for clothing as well.