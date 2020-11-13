Case #11: The dad in this family lost his job because of COVID. Mom works part time and has recently decided she wants to better herself by returning to college. The family has been quarantined several times because of COVID, so Mom has had to take classes online. This makes her schooling harder, and she’s relied on friends to help tutor her. Providing for their children is the parents’ number one priority. However, they feel it’s difficult for them right now in all aspects of their lives. They are relying on their faith, and the Good News campaign would be a great boost for them this year.
Wish List: The household needs include king, queen and full-sized bedding and an air fryer. The children have asked for a fishing pole and tackle box, clothing, makeup, jewelry, LEGOS and walkie talkies. Mom and Dad want clothing, a stethoscope and a blood pressure cuff. The children also would like multi-tools and memory booster games.