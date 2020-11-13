Case #12: This large blended family is struggling with finances and some of the children’s development problems. Mom isn’t getting child support for her children, and her significant other has children of his own. Until they can be on their own, the family lives with another family member. Mom and Dad work outside the home, but still have problems making ends meet. Some have seen their hours cut back because of COVID. Mom has used different agencies in the past for help, but not recently. The caseworker said this family would be grateful for any assistance they can receive this year from the Good News campaign.
Wish List: The family would like pots and pans, cooking utensils, kitchen dishes and blankets. Items on the children’s wish lists include Godzilla toys, winter clothing and boots, princess toys, children’s makeup, educational toys, and size 2 diapers. Mom and Dad would benefit from jeans, socks, shampoo, and makeup.