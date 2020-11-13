Case #13: This single mother of three struggles to make ends meet and to provide for her children. The children are home schooled for several reasons, including their inability to stay focused. The caseworker states the reason this family was chosen this year, is because last year around Christmas the Mom seemed so happy the children received presents. The caseworker feels this family is deserving, and the children would be overjoyed to receive more items this year.
Wish List: The family has asked for a kitchen table with four chairs, beds for the children and dressers for the children. The kids need new clothing and shoes for winter, and toys asked for include Hot Wheels, Disney movies, Paw Patrol, and anything educational. Mom would like a new winter coat and clothing.