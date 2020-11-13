Case #15: This single mom came to the area to get away from an abusive spouse. Once she obtained housing and full-time employment, her six children came to live with her. Mom works all the overtime she can manage to provide for her family. She had a second job, which was eliminated due to COVID. Mom wants her children to be able to have a good Christmas this year and is appreciative of any help the campaign can give her. This family is basically starting from scratch, and they need a lot of things to help build back up their household.
Wish List: Family needs include new clothing and shoes for all household members. They’ve also requested white bath and kitchen towels, pots and pans, small kitchen appliances, a microwave and twin size bedding. Mom would like body scrubs, new clothing and makeup.