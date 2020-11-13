Case #16: The caseworker for this case states that Mom is “going through circumstances that have put she and her children without many items … client and children are in need of so many things.” Over the summer, Mom was positive for COVID and lost her job. She has since had health issues. She found a new job, but the time off work she was forced to take has led to many financial difficulties.
Wish List: The wish list for the household is: two twin bedding sets (Hot Wheels and Pokémon) and a bathroom shelf in any color. They also would like a coffee pot, electric can opener, pots and pans and bakeware. On the child’s wish lists are boots, shoes, pants and coats. They like Hot Wheels, Minecraft and Paw Patrol. Mom has asked for bubble bath and a fleece pullover.