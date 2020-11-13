Case #19: The Mom and Dad in this case have been together for a long time and have four children together. Their caseworker says they are a “fantastic team” and “super role models” for their family. Both are honor roll students and working toward building Dad’s own business while Mom works part-time. The caseworker said they are moving forward daily to make their lives better, it’s “just a long process” with some roadblocks in the way.
Wish List: Mom and Dad are looking for help with some home repairs. They would also like a laptop for the two of them. The children need new clothes and would like arts and crafts kits, tablets and play makeup. Mom and Dad also want bikes and new shoes.