Case #2: One of the children in this family of four has a genetic condition and has developmental delays, including speech delays and hearing problems. The disorder involves many out of town medical trips. This is pricey and has given the family debt. Mom and dad work, but still they struggle financially. Their caseworker said they fall into a “gray area” where they do not qualify for a lot of assistance from other agencies. One parent has been working extra shifts to try and help with debt, but that means less time away from the family. Both parents would be extremely grateful to have any help this year for Christmas.
Wish List: The children would benefit from art supplies, age-appropriate learning toys, mega blocks, a Nerf football and hard-back books. They also need new clothes and shoes. Diapers in size 4 are also needed for both children. The parents have also asked for socks and other basic clothing. The household needs include a vacuum, bathroom towels in Navy, and a bathroom and kitchen rug. Mom thinks an Instapot would help her prepare meals quicker with her limited time.