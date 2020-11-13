Case #20: This case involves a single mother who left a toxic relationship and has since found the love of her life, and her family has been built back into a solid unit. The caseworker for Mom said she has plans to marry her boyfriend and her children are all “smart, respectful and kind.” In the past, Mom has been offered assistance but turned it down because she didn’t think she was deserving enough. The caseworker said she has watched Mom overcome obstacles and wants to give the family a hand up this year. Mom and her boyfriend work, but they still want to give the family a nice Christmas this year.
Wish List: The children would like drones, Star Wars Lego sets, swiss army knives, new clothes and shoes, Lincoln Logs, a bracelet craft set, Fitbit, and a Nerf Gun. Mom would enjoy a Smart Watch, and her boyfriend would like duck decoys and binoculars. For the household, the family needs one Queen-sized bedding set, two full-size bedding sets, and bath towels.