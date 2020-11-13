Case #21: The mom in this case has extreme health issues and has overcome great obstacles to get the children back she lost. A survivor of mental and physical abuse, Mom also has a tumor which causes her to have memory loss and seizures. Because of the latter, she is unable to drive. Mom has found faith and is looking to purchase a home, but now is working on clearing up some debt. The caseworker for this family says Mom wants to straighten out her life and is working quite hard at doing just that – and a hand up from the Good News campaign would be extremely helpful this year.
Wish List: The household wish list items include dishes, hand mixers, a microwave oven and four bed pillows. The children would like makeup, a butterfly fairy light, LOL dolls, winter clothing and a diary for ticket stubs. Mom has asked for a small television, and king comforter bedding set.