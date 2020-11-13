Case #22: This is a blended family with Mom and Dad raising their own children as well as children from other family members. Dad works full time at what the caseworker calls his dream job, and he is incredibly grateful to have it. The family has their hands full, however, with numerous doctor appointments for Mom and one of the children. They have serious health issues, and Mom is in constant pain despite working two jobs herself. Mom has been told she might be in a wheelchair at some point – and they are working to prolong that as far out as possible. Anything extra would be of great help to this hardworking family this year.
Wish List: Items the family could benefit from include allergy relief pillows for children, a full size waterproof mattress protector, king size sheets, a knife set and a vacuum. The children would like new clothes and age-appropriate toys such as a Star Wars Lego set, Play Dough, puzzles, stationary sets and Pokémon cards. Mom and Dad would like clothes and socks, Dove men’s bath items and Suave shampoo and conditioner.