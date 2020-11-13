Case # 23: This mom is a single parent working to raise three young boys. She’s found herself in several emotionally abusive relationships in the past and is trying to live independently this time. She’s struggled with depression, but the caseworker notes Mom wants to work hard and address issues. She is unemployed as she is the children’s primary caregiver and has little support for childcare. Mom is also navigating working remote learning for her older children – one has an immune disorder and Mom has anxiety about the COVID pandemic. She has taken on a lot of extra stress lately, and her caseworker said being a recipient of the Good News of Christmas campaign will help her tremendously.
Wish List: Mom has asked for a full-size bed and bedding, and a toddler sized bed and bedding. She’s also requested a microwave and child’s table and chairs set. The children would like clothing, a Bluetooth speaker, Thomas the Train set and Peppa Pig toys. Mom would like a winter coat and a crockpot. Mom has also mentioned snow sleds and family games.