Case #24: This case consists of a hard-working single mom raising her daughter alone. She receives no monetary or physical support from her daughter’s father. Mom left home at a young age, and has no contact with her own family, either. She landed a full-time job, but saw her hours drastically cut due to COVID. She tries to work during the hours her child is in preschool, also, so she does not have to pay for a babysitter. Mom and daughter could really use some help this Christmas.
Wish List: Mom thinks she could benefit from a bagless vacuum, blue bath towels, cereal bowls and an Instapot. Her daughter needs new clothes including a heavy winter coat and would like a light up vacuum and the DVD Moana. Mom would also like jeans and shoes.