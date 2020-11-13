Case #26: This case consists of a married couple with three young children. Their caseworker says the parents both have full-time jobs and have strong work ethics. However, mom was diagnosed earlier in the year with cancer and continues to receive treatment out of town. She’s going back to work, but often has to take off for her treatments. The family likes to spend time together and chooses to stay home and have quality time. They are close-knit, trying to remain healthy, and are supporting each other through this difficult time. Their caseworker says any help from the Good News campaign this year will “help them to have a blessed Christmas.”
Wish List: They would like a wooden dresser for a young child, an extra-large crockpot, a knife set, food processor and black bath towels. The children would enjoy new clothing, a soft blue twin-sized comforter, board games, LEGOS, decorative pillows, and Barbies. Mom likes farmhouse décor, and Dad has asked for a winter coat.