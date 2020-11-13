Case #27: This mother of four children has worked minimum wage jobs since she was a teenager. After the birth of her last child, however, she had to quit working because of heart and stress issues. Mom is also unable to find affordable daycare. One of her children has a medical issue that requires extra attention, and another of her children is remote learning due to struggles in school. Her caseworker said Mom is worried this year about providing her children with a good Christmas.
Wish List: The family would like a microwave, dishes, kitchen towels and wash cloths, and an air fryer. The children all need new clothing, and enjoy toys such as Paw Patrol, Mickey Mouse and PJ Masks items. They would also like jewelry, makeup, dolls in strollers and Mom has asked for new clothing and boots.