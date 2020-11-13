Case #28: The father in this case took custody of his young children after discovering his ex-wife was not caring for them due to her drug addiction. He’s since remarried and had more children, but the kids from his previous marriage are battling disorders due to their neglect. The couple has tried many intervention processes for the children, but their caseworker said it is “multi-stepped and time consuming.” On top of dealing with these issues, the couple has also seen a drop in income due to COVID. The family has been dealt many blows and struggle with keeping their finances current. Any help provided to them would make a huge difference this year.
Wish List: The family would like blankets for toddler, twin and King-sized beds. They have also asked for bath towels, an eight-place dinner ware setting, pots and pans and kids cups. The children like action figures, Superhero toys, learning items and Barbies. They all need new clothes and shoes. Mom and Dad have asked for dress clothes and overalls.