Case #29: This disabled mother has one child and is fostering three others. She is recently divorced and does not receive any help from anyone. Mom and her spouse had been taking care of the children, but since her husband left her, she’s unable to purchase any Christmas gifts this year.
Wish List: The family needs laundry baskets and towels, as well as cleaning supplies, paper supplies and personal hygiene items. The children have asked for XBOX game cards, new clothes and shoes, makeup, small earrings, and craft items. Mom has asked for a coat and tennis shoes.